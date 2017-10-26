The Iron Blade had the chance to catch up with Graceanne Gershner, a 2017 graduate, Delta Phi Epsilon sister, lacrosse goalie, and Art and Communications major. While at Ferrum, Grace managed to keep a 3.6 G.P.A all while being so involved, she considers herself to have had a well-rounded college experience.

Since graduation Grace has moved from her hometown, Staten Island to Virginia Beach. When asked her thoughts about the big move, “I enjoy being walking distance from the beach, the change in scenery, the warmer weather and getting tan all the time.” She is currently working at the Chrysler Museum of Art located in downtown Norfolk, as a Gallery Host. She does everything from museum tours to selling memberships and answering questions. At night and on the weekends she works at a wine tasting room. She likes to stay busy with work, which isn’t far off from the busy schedule she had all four of her years at Ferrum.

She is currently working to become an event planner in the Virginia Beach Area and hopes to get a dog soon. She is also working towards opening her own Etsy shop because of her love for painting and crafts.

When asked what she misses most about Ferrum she said, “friends and getting to see them everyday. They made my experience at Ferrum so much better and I wish I could go back to everyday.” While at Ferrum Grace was the Vice President of New Membership Development, the Sports Editor for the Iron Blade, and a Captain of the Women’s Lacrosse team.

During her time on the Lacrosse team she improved her skills in the sport that she has been playing for 7 years. One of her favorite memories is when she went All-Con- ference. “I didn’t expect to have the successful lacrosse career that I did especially when I only played 3 years in high school and was a bench warmer my freshman year. I was really proud of myself, I didn’t really know what I was capable of,” she said.

When asked advice for current students she said to “take every opportunity that you get, because once you are gone it really sucks. Go out with your friends as much as you can, you don’t want to miss anything. I wish everyday I could relive my freshman year.”