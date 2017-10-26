Catching Up With Freshman
by Ashley Dalton
Zita Gadia
Q: Why did you come to Ferrum?
A: I mainly came for wrestling and the beautiful scenery.
Q: How do you like your stay so far?
A: Everyone has been really nice. I enjoy being here because it is different from back home.
Q: What are you looking forward to while you’re staying here?
A: I want to be in a sorority and join lots of clubs.
Q: Where are you from?
A: Guam.
Q: What would you change on campus?
A: The cafeteria food because I got food poisoning from the chicken.
Kyndra Powell
Q: Why did you come to Ferrum?
A: I came because some of my family have attended before. The campus really felt like home.
Q: How do you like your stay so far?
A: It has been pretty good. I’ve made a lot of friends so it helps being away from home.
Q: What are you looking forward to while you’re here?
A: Exploring campus more and learning new things in my classes.
Q: Where are you from?
A: Roanoke, VA
Q: What would you change on campus?
A: More places to relax outside, and more food options on campus.