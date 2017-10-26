Zita Gadia

Q: Why did you come to Ferrum?

A: I mainly came for wrestling and the beautiful scenery.

Q: How do you like your stay so far?

A: Everyone has been really nice. I enjoy being here because it is different from back home.

Q: What are you looking forward to while you’re staying here?

A: I want to be in a sorority and join lots of clubs.

Q: Where are you from?

A: Guam.

Q: What would you change on campus?

A: The cafeteria food because I got food poisoning from the chicken.