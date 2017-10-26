As a freshman on campus, adjusting to the new college life has been a new learning experience. Observing the upperclassmen on campus has given me a guideline as to how I should present myself to the new environment. Doing so, I have also seen how other freshmen are adjusting to the change. I have noticed that some Freshmen think they can do whatever they feel like doing because they aren’t home.

My main grievance with this is that some people do not respect how their noise disturbs others. Girls screaming in the halls, guys walking by during the night screaming to get a girl’s attention, and people blaring their music while others are trying to sleep is very inconsiderate.